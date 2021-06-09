Advertisement
Windsor-Essex man in 60s dies linked to COVID-19, WECHU reports 13 new cases
Published Wednesday, June 9, 2021 9:33AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 9, 2021 11:37AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.
WECHU says a man in his 60s has died.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 432 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,688 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,109 people who have recovered.
The health unit says there are 147 active cases, 60 are considered a Variant of Concern.
There are 16 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital and three in the ICU.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 6 cases are still being investigated
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
WECHU announced more eligibility for second doses on Wednesday.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 262,408 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 208,479 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 53,929 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 316,337 doses have been administered to WEC residents.