WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.

WECHU says a man in his 60s has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 432 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,688 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,109 people who have recovered.

The health unit says there are 147 active cases, 60 are considered a Variant of Concern.

There are 16 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital and three in the ICU.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 2 cases are community acquired
  • 6 cases are still being investigated

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

WECHU announced more eligibility for second doses on Wednesday.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 262,408 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 208,479 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 53,929 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 316,337 doses have been administered to WEC residents.