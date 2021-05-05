WINDSOR, ONT. -- Residents in Windsor-Essex may soon have another recycling box in front of their homes as the region investigates an organic waste collection program.

Board members of the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority are looking at options ranging in cost from $30 million to $150 million.

The province has mandated all municipalities have a program in place by 2025.

According to a report, an estimated $30,000 tonnes of organic waste could be diverted from the landfill.