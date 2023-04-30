Windsor-Essex launches digital passport to help residents shop local

Windsor-Essex County residents are encouraged to sign up for a digital passport that will help them get a better taste of the region and support local food and wine vendors.

WeHeartLocal.ca is a website that has been set up to help residents explore local fruits, vegetables, meats, wines and more.

It is an effort brought together by Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, the Essex County Federation of Agriculture and Libro Credit Union.

On the website people will find a digital passport where people can sign up for valuable discounts and points.

There are 70 different stops on the local map for residents to indulge in.

“As a local farmer of course I like it too because it helps bring people to come and visit us, get to know us, get to see where their food is grown,” said Carina Biacchi, of the Kingsville-based Ortaliza Farms. “[We] get to encourage them to eat truly local good and meet the farmers behind that.”