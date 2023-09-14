Windsor-Essex in store for sunshine Thursday
The day is expected to start out sunny and crisp in Windsor-Essex Thursday.
According to Environment Canada, the region is in store for a mainly sunny day becoming a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.
Fog patches from overnight are expected to dissipate in the morning.
The high for the day is expected to reach 21C, slightly below the 22.9C average for this time of year.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 8C in the evening with some clouds moving in.
Fog patches are likely to develop before morning.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 22C. At night, clear and a low of 12C
- Saturday: Sunny, high of 24C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 14C.
- Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain, high of 21C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 12C.
- Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 22. At night, clear with a low of 12C.
- Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 23C. At night, Cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13C.
