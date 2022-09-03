Windsor-Essex home sales fall 42% in August

Home sales dropped 42 per cent in August compared to the same month a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association.

There were 393 houses sold in the region in August, compared to 679 a year ago.

WECAR says the average monthly home sales price also fell $37,355 in August, compared to the previous month.

The average sales price in August was $520,634. It was $557,989 in July.

The average monthly prices have dropped over $203,000, from the peak price in 2022 of $723,739 in March.

The August 2022 average price was also eight per cent lower than the $568,253 average price for August 2021.

The number of available listings in Windsor-Essex at the time of the WECAR August report is 1,595.