WINDSOR, ONT. -- The average home sales price last month increased by over $80,000, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

The report says the average sales price for July 2020 in Windsor-Essex was $427,107. The average sales price for July 2019 was $342,418.

The total of monthly listings was down 11 per cent at 906, compared to 1,021 in July 2019. At the time of the report, there were 947 available listings.

The association says 686 properties were sold in July 2020, up five per cent compared to July 2019 with 653 properties sold.

Here are the most popular style of homes sold this month: bungalow (124), two storey (122), ranch (119), 1 ½ storey (82), raised ranch (75).