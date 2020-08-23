LONDON, ONT -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex has jumped to seven Sunday.

The local health unit says all seven cases are at a retirement home.

Two retirement homes are dealing with an outbreak. New Beginnings in Leamington has 14 residents and four staff members with the virus while Shoreview at Riverside in Windsor has four staff with COVID-19.

There are also four workplaces with an outbreak, including two in the agricultural sector.

To date, the health unit says there have been 72 deaths and 2,292 resolved cases.