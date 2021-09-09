WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 73 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The health unit says a man in his 50s from the community has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has climbed to 444 people.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave the weekly epidemiological summary of the region on Thursday. He said the case rate and per cent positivity is the highest in the province.

The per cent positivity has increased to 9.3 per cent, which is higher than the region has seen in months.

“It is a concern when we are comparing ourselves with the other communities,” says Ahmed.

“It’s unfortunate that we have become the victim of our own success,” says Ahmed, who adds the region was doing well and some residents may have become too relaxed with the protocols.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,786 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,796 people who have recovered.

There are 546 active cases - 367 are variants of concern (VOC) and 179 are non-VOC.

There are 24 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital. As of Wednesday, Windsor Regional Hospital reported three people with the virus in the ICU, two of them were unvaccinated.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

26 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

10 cases are community acquired

1 case is outbreak related

36 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

16 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 Long-Term Care Home

1 community outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

306,098 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

26,860 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

279,238 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 585,336 doses have been administered to WEC residents

80.7% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose

73.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.

