Windsor-Essex gets failing grade in housing: Vital Signs report
The Vital Signs report has been released by the Windsor Essex Community Foundation in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:01AM EDT
Residents have given Windsor-Essex a failing grade when it comes to housing.
That’s according to information released Thursday in the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation’s annual Vital Signs report.
The report is a snapshot of life in Windsor-Essex that measures the vitality of the community by way of offering letter grades.
Housing got an ‘F’ in the report.
Residents gave Windsor-Essex grades of ‘C’ for work, health and wellness, and safety.
The report was mostly C’s across the board, except for housing.