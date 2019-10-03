Residents have given Windsor-Essex a failing grade when it comes to housing.

That’s according to information released Thursday in the Windsor-Essex Community Foundation’s annual Vital Signs report.

The report is a snapshot of life in Windsor-Essex that measures the vitality of the community by way of offering letter grades.

Housing got an ‘F’ in the report.

Residents gave Windsor-Essex grades of ‘C’ for work, health and wellness, and safety.

The report was mostly C’s across the board, except for housing.