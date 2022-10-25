Windsor-Essex forecast for Oct. 25, 2022

Another warm day is expected in Windsor-Essex before a slight cool down gets underway on Wednesday.

Showers are forecast for Wednesday with temperatures staying in the mid-teens after that.

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 22.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Low 14.

Wednesday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. High 17. UV index 1 or low.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 14.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 14.