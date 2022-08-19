Windsor-Essex forecast for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

Sunshine for Windsor-Essex on Friday with rain showers expected throughout the weekend.

The average high for this time of year is 26.4 C with the Windsor region expected to hit a high of 29 on:

Friday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: A few clouds. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 18.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.