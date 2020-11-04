WINDSOR, ONT. -- It appears Windsor-Essex is still influenza free.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has rescinded its report about the first flu case in the region this season.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette said during Wednesday’s news briefing that a previously reported case was a false positive.

“We have confirmed with the lab that it was a false positive, so not a true case of influenza. So we do not have any cases of influenza in our community,” said Marentette.

On Tuesday, WECHU reported a case of Influenza A in an individual in a long term care home.

The facility was placed in influenza outbreak status, but that has also been rescinded.

According to WEHCU, last flu season there were a total of 179 lab-confirmed cases with the first being reported Dec. 9, 2019.