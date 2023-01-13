Windsor-Essex escapes Friday's winter weather

Windsor-Essex has escaped the winter weather hitting most of the Greater Toronto Area and the Ottawa Valley.

Temperatures will be closer to the average for this time of year on Friday but will warm up again gradually over the weekend into next week.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 2 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 8.

Friday Night: Clearing. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 12 overnight.

Saturday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning.

Sunday: Sunny. High plus 3.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 4.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 3.