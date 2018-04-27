

CTV Windsor





The Green Party is being included in the Provincial All Candidates Debate for Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and Windsor & District Labour Council are hosting the debate on May 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Ciociaro Club.

The debate will include the candidates from all three Windsor and Essex County ridings.

After years of only inviting candidates from the three major parties, the Green Party is being invited this time.

Krysta Glovasky-Ridsdale is the only Green candidate nominated so far in the Windsor area.

Each riding will be assigned a 40-minute debate.

Chamber members and guests are invited to purchase tickets for the must attend All Candidates Debate.

Also, the local Chapter of the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario will host a discussion on health and health care for all candidates in the upcoming provincial election.

The event will be at the Fogolar Furlan Club, starting at 7 a.m. on May 16.