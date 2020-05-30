WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 956 confirmed COVID-19 as of Saturday.

To date, there have been 63 confirmed deaths, 496 resolved cases, 927 pending tests, and 16,808 total tests in Windsor and Essex County.

There are currently two outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes including Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence and Heron Terrace Long Term Care Community.