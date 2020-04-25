MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total in the region to 550 confirmed cases and 38 deaths as of Friday night, with 139 cases having been resolved.

The three deaths were all women in their 90s who were residents in long-term care.

There continue to be outbreaks at five long-term care and retirement homes in the region, including: AMICA, Sun Parlour, Lifetimes on Riverside, Heron Terrace, and Country Village Homes.

“I share my sympathies with the families of these three women, who have lost their loved ones so unexpectedly during this difficult time,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health in a statement.

According to CK Public Health, in Chatham-Kent as of Saturday, there were 42 confirmed cases, including 23 recovered and one death.