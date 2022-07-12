Windsor/Essex County Humane Society to host second drive-thru microchip clinic of the year

Ever worry about your precious pet getting lost? A microchip is one way to ensure you’re quickly reunited with your furry friend.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is hosting its second drive-thru microchip clinic of the year in East Windsor on Wednesday.

“We are passionate about keeping pets with the people who love them, and community service events like this allow us to safely microchip as many pets as possible in Windsor/Essex - this time in the community in East Windsor,” humane society executive director Melanie Coulter said in a news release.

The drive-thru microchip clinic will be held between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Tecumseh Mall parking lot near PetSmart allowing dog, cat, and rabbit owners to ensure their pet has lifetime identification from the comfort of their car.

A pet microchip is:

A small electronic chip that is implanted just under the skin of your pet.

It is approximately the size of a grain of rice and contains a unique identification number.

The implantation procedure is simple and quick (only a few seconds) and most pets don’t even notice the procedure has happened.

Unlike a collar and tags that can fall off or be stolen, microchips are a permanent source of identification that can settle ownership disputes and help pets quickly reunite with their owners if they become lost.

The humane society says vehicles will be received on a first-come, first-serve basis. Microchip fees are $20. All dogs must be leashed at all times rabbits and cats must be in a carrier.

Blue directional signage will be in place for drivers to follow.