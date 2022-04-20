Windsor/Essex County Humane Society to host drive-thru microchip clinic in Amherstburg

Drive-thru microchip your pet event on Saturday July 10, 2021 (Chris Campbell / CTV News) Drive-thru microchip your pet event on Saturday July 10, 2021 (Chris Campbell / CTV News)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver