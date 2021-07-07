WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is hosting drive-thru microchip clinic Saturday, allowing pet owners to rest easy knowing their furry friend will be easily identifiable.

The clinic will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sears parking lot at the Devonshire Mall.

The socially distanced event will allow dog, cat and rabbit owners the chance to protect their bet with “lifetime identification without leaving their vehicles,” the humane society says.

Residents will also be able to “choose their own price” for the microchip and service.

“Given the challenges over the past year, we at WECHS are thrilled to have found a creative and safe way to offer pet owners in our community an accessible opportunity to have their pets microchipped at a price they can afford,” says WECHS director of shelter medicine Dr. Kayla Beetham. “We are passionate about pet reunification and are hopeful this community service event will allow us to safely microchip as many pets as possible in Windsor/Essex.”

The humane society says a microchip is a small electronic chip that is implanted just under the skin of the pet. It is about the size of a grain of rice and carries a unique identification number.

The implantation procedure is quick and easy, only taking a few seconds, and does not require nay sedation.

The humane society says the benefits of microchipping your pet include:

Unlike a collar and tags that can fall off or be stolen, microchips are a permanent source of identification that can settle ownership disputes and help pets reunite with their true owners.

Lost pets with a microchip are significantly more likely to be reunited with their owner(s).

Microchips save lives. In an emergency situation, owners can be contacted right away.

The first 250 attendees in each time block will also receive a book of coupons from Ren’s Pets and updates about future WECHS events.

Vehicles will be received at a first come first serve basis, no appointment needed.