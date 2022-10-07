Windsor/Essex County Humane Society takes in dogs impacted by Hurricane Ian

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation to help dogs impacted by a hurricane in Florida.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida last week. Shelters that were already packed with animals are struggling to cope with the needs of the increase in rescued and homeless animals.

A Bissell Pet Foundation flight with more than 120 homeless Florida dogs and cats departed on Oct. 5, and stopped in Virginia, New York, and Ohio to transport animals to receiving organizations. Seven of the dogs came to Windsor.

One of the seven dogs the WECHS has taken in affected by Hurricane Ian.

The humane society says animals on the flight were already in shelters prior to the storms. Dogs and cats entering shelters after the hurricane hit will stay in their communities to hopefully reunite them with their families, but moving other animals out of the area frees up shelter capacity to help the urgent animals coming in.

“Shelters are full across the country, but we are grateful for the organizations making room for Florida shelter pets during this difficult time,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “The Bissell Pet Foundation team is honored to have the support of these shelters and rescues as they take in pets on this transport.”

The humane society says because of their unknown history and the distance they are coming, the dogs will be spending two weeks in volunteer foster homes before they start to go up for adoption.