The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is providing wellness care for a dog and her puppy after their long journey from Kremenchuk, Ukraine to Windsor.

The shelter posted about Puppy and Munchie’s story on its social media pages on Saturday.

This is Puppy and Munchie. Their family brought them all the way from Ukraine to Canada! Puppy actually went into labour mid journey, and gave birth to Munchie on the side of the road. But today everyone is safe in Windsor and starting a new life together. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/vkbB7rW1bP — Windsor Humane (@windsorhumane) April 16, 2022

The post said soon after the war began, their family decided they had to flee take Puppy, Munchie’s mama dog, with them.

“She had been their friend for five years, and they wouldn’t think of leaving her behind,” said the humane society.

Puppy went into labour as they were headed for Poland and gave birth to Munchie on the side of the road.

Their family got on another bus and continued their journey to Switzerland. Puppy started experiencing discharge and an emergency veterinarian in Switzerland was able to see them. The vet determined that Puppy had developed a life-threatening infection from delivering Munchie on the cold roadside.

The vet provided the care they needed at no charge, and soon Puppy and Munchie were ready to make the flight to Canada.

“Today, everyone is safe in Windsor, and starting their new life together. They wanted to share their story to remind everyone that pets get scared and stressed too, and no matter what you’re going through, pets are family and should never be left behind,” said the humane society.

Humane society staff members say they were touched by their ordeal and wanted to help, so they will be providing wellness care for Puppy and Munchie for their family until they get settled.