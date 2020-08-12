WINDSOR, ONT. -- As school boards have unveiled their back-to-school plans, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is releasing a “tool-kit” to help answer parents’ questions about a safe return to the classroom.

During Wednesday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, Windsor-Essex Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the best way to protect children and those working in schools is to have and maintain a “low burden of disease” in the community.

“As a member of this community, and a parent of two kids returning to the classroom myself, a safe reopening of our schools is personally important to me as well,” Dr. Ahmed said.

With Windsor-Essex as the last region to move forward, Ahmed said that gives the region fewer weeks’ worth of information to build on, less time to ensure case counts remain low, and a “greater urgency to get the plan right.”

“It is therefore critical that there will be a safe plan in place to enable our children and all of those who support them in our schools to return to classroom safely,” he said. “There needs to be a balance in how we make this happen, the Windsor Essex County Health Unit supports children going back to school.”

Some of the safety recommendations Ahmed listed Wednesday morning include:

Maintain physically distancing wherever possible

Providing instruction and frequent opportunities for hand washing

Wearing masks and providing information to staff and students on how to properly wear them

Bus safety to include physical distancing and seating children within their social bubble

Enabling children to clean their physical environment,

Cleaning of classroom equipment, among others.

“Education is a basic building block of good public health, and we know all of the things that go along with it, including socialization, teamwork, physical activity and the trusted adults in the learning environment. These are all equally important to our children’s development and well-being.”

Ahmed said it is important the community continues to do its part by following public safety measures.

The health unit’s Safe Return to School Tool-kit will be released Wednesday.

More to come.