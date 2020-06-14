WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is confirming 12 new cases of COVID-19, Sunday.

According to WECH, the new cases include nine from the agri-farm sector, one from the health care sector, and two cases are currently under investigation.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is confirming 1,191 total cases, 706 total resolved cases, and 67 deaths to date.

Current agriculture workplace outbreaks include three in Kingsville and six in Leamington.

Country Village Homes long-term care home is still considered to have an outbreak of cases.

As of Saturday evening, there were 31,992 total confirmed cases, 26,538 recoveries and 2,507 deaths in Ontario.

In Canada as of Saturday evening, there were 98,410 confirmed cases, 59,354 recoveries and 8,107 deaths reported.