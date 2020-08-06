WINDSOR, ONT. -- In March, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit stopped many of its services, redeployed staff and cancelled 2,000 dental appointments and all in-school oral health screening.

Dental clinics resumed in Windsor in July and will start up again in Leamington next week.

The health unit provides preventative and routine dental services to school and youth under the age of 17 and seniors 65 or older.

WECHU also performs oral screenings for JK, SK and grade two students.

“Our services are available,” Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex chief medical officer of health, said. “We’ll continue to look for creative ways to do that and support the community in the best possible way.”

Dr. Ahmed says good oral health it critically important and affects sleep, healthy eating and the ability to learn. It can also lead to serious infection if not taken care of.