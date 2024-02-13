WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors announces new president

    The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) has announced Maggie Chen as the new president. (Source; WECAR)
    The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) has announced Maggie Chen as its new president.

    In addition to Chen, who is the Broker of Record for LC Platinum Realty Inc., WECAR will also be guided by its 2024 Board of Directors.

    Chen has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Xiangtan. She taught English at the Wuhan Institute of Technology before moving from China to Canada.

    She earned her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Windsor. Following this milestone, Maggie embarked on a career at a mortgage company where she uncovered her passion for real estate, WECAR said.

    Since obtaining her real estate license in 2004, Maggie has accumulated a wealth of experience within the industry. She initially worked at another real estate firm before founding LC Platinum Realty Inc. in 2011.

    WECAR represents more than 1,500 members and over 250 subscribers.

