WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex residents and businesses could learn today when the region will be able to start reopening.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce plans Monday to reopen the province following its state of emergency.

A senior government source who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter tells The Canadian Press that Ford will announce that the state of emergency declared last month will be allowed to expire as scheduled on Tuesday.

However, the source adds that a stay-at-home order will remain in effect as regions gradually transition back to the government's colour-coded restrictions system over the next three weeks.

The source says the government will also introduce an "emergency brake" that allows the province's top doctor to immediately move a region back into lockdown if cases spike.

Ford is expected to speak at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen's Park. He will be joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams. CTVNewsWindsor.ca will stream the announcement live as soon as it begins.

The Ontario government announced Nov. 3 that all Ontario public health unit regions would be categorized into five levels: Green-Prevent, Yellow-Protect, Orange-Restrict, Red-Control, and Grey-Lockdown.

Windsor-Essex advanced rapidly through the shutdown stages in the fall as the COVID-19 cases started to rise. The region started at green on Nov. 3, moved to yellow on Nov. 16, advanced to orange on Nov. 23 and then to red on Nov. 30, before lockdown on Dec. 14.

Schools in the area also closed to in-class learning on Dec. 14, but welcomed back students on Monday morning.

Medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Windsor would likely move into the ‘Red-Control’ zone once lockdown is lifted.

Ahmed said regardless of the provincial direction, his messaging will remain the same.

“My focus is on the health and how we can keep the focus on health,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed adds the messaging is important. He wants residents to remain vigilant.

“Opening up and easing the restrictions doesn’t mean that the virus is gone and I want to repeat that message again and again,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says it’s really important to keep following public health measures.

“Please, please, please do not let your guard down, if there there is any announcement, if there is any lossening of the restrictions,” says Ahmed.

The province’s framework to move from lockdown back to red will look at test positivity rate, increasing outbreaks among vulnerable populations and the risk of the hospital or ICU capacity being overwhelmed.

The red level guidelines feature a weekly incidence rate of greater than 40 per 100,000 and a per cent positivity of 2.5 per cent or less.

The whole province has been in lockdown since Boxing Day, and on Jan. 12, the province declared a state of emergency over rising cases of COVID-19.

It also instituted a stay-at-home order, which prohibited people from going out except for essential purposes, such as for exercise or to buy groceries.

A portion of this report is by The Canadian Press and was first published Feb. 8, 2021.