

CTV Windsor





Early next year the Windsor area will have a mobile health care clinic.

Windsor Essex Community Health Centre Executive Director Rita Talliefer says it will be built on a truck frame and have two separate private clinic spaces.

It will also have a lift so those with mobility issues can access the service.

She says the idea is to be able to reach people in the community who aren't able to access regular health clinics.

"We'll be identifying, working with our community partners to see if there's opportunities to partner to bring services out to patients or clients where they need it,” she said.

“…One of our particular areas of focus is the homeless population."

Talliefer says the mobile clinic will also be working with the migrant worker population.

"One of the places it will definitely be going right now is in Leamington to the greenhouses. Some of the migrant workers or the new Canadians have a problem accessing healthcare in Leamington. So we will be going out to greenhouses to provide care for those individuals."

She says they're reaching out to find out where the mobile clinic will make the biggest impact.