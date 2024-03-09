Windsor-Essex Community Foundation celebrates International Women’s Day
A celebration of International Woman's Day took place Friday afternoon in Windsor.
The Windsor Club was host of this special celebratory luncheon.
It was the first such celebration of International Women’s Day for the Windsor Essex Community Foundation.
The event showcased the resilience, accomplishments and empowerment of women and organizations supporting women from around the globe.
The foundation continues to invest in the community to fund programs and people in the advancement of gender equality and support for women, girls and gender-diverse residents.
Lisa Kolody executive director Windsor Essex Community Foundation said she is encouraged by the community support but maintains that more needs to be done to uplift women across the social, cultural and economic realm.
"I think we also need to invest and encourage every day,” said Kolody. “And, we often forget about the issues that are being faced especially by women and gender-diverse people in our community and there are opportunities existing to help people as well as make investments."
So far, $450,000 has been invested into the community through the Fund For Gender Equality Program.
