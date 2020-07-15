WINDSOR, ONT. -- During a typical summer the Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Foundation would offer camps to more than 350 kids, while this summer is anything but typical that’s not stopping the camp fun.

WECAF is asking individuals, businesses and organizations to help create “summer smiles” with a donation to its Camp in a Box program.

“The bottom line is that kids still need to have fun and create lasting memories,” a news release from WECAF states.

Since standard day and overnight camps aren’t an option, WECAF is giving containers filled with craft supplies, summer toys, a kite, activity books, story books, a gift card for a picnic and ice cream and a special item geared toward the child’s interest to 225 families.

With closures in place due to COVID-19, many of the parents WECAF serves who are facing various challenges need support in organizing activities that will allow for not only “enrichment but some much needed relief to families.”

The organization said support is needed most during the summer, donations can be made on the WECAF website to help “put a smile on the faces of children.”