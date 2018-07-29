

A tornado warning is in effect for Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex, as well as Elgin County.

At 11:30 Sunday Environment Canada posted the warning and said it is tracking a severe thunderstorm that could possibly produce a tornado.

One storm is approaching 401 between Highgate and Rodney and another is near West Lorne and another near Rodney.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

The agency says this is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately, it says.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.