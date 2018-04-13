

CTV Windsor





With the provincial election less than two months away and most local candidates affirmed, it’s time for a debate.

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and Windsor and District Labour council are once again teaming up to host the provincial all-candidates’ debate.

The debate will take place on Thurs. May 17, 2018 – from 11:30 to 1:00 at the Ciociaro Club, located at 3745 North Talbot Rd. in Oldcastle.

The debate will include the candidates from all three Windsor and Essex County ridings. Each riding will be assigned a 30 minute debate.

Chamber members and guests are invited to purchase tickets for the all candidates debate.

You can register online here.

The election takes place on June 7, 2018.