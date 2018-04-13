Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce to host provincial election debate in May
The sign outside the Windsor Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce in seen in Windsor, Ont., on May 6, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 1:55PM EDT
With the provincial election less than two months away and most local candidates affirmed, it’s time for a debate.
The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and Windsor and District Labour council are once again teaming up to host the provincial all-candidates’ debate.
The debate will take place on Thurs. May 17, 2018 – from 11:30 to 1:00 at the Ciociaro Club, located at 3745 North Talbot Rd. in Oldcastle.
The debate will include the candidates from all three Windsor and Essex County ridings. Each riding will be assigned a 30 minute debate.
Chamber members and guests are invited to purchase tickets for the all candidates debate.
You can register online here.
The election takes place on June 7, 2018.