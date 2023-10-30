WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor-Essex Chamber launches survey to gather data on challenges faced by businesses

    A section of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Business Confidence Survey is shown on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) A section of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Business Confidence Survey is shown on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

    For the first time, the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is launching its own annual Business Confidence Survey, seeking insights from businesses throughout the region on economic and policy matters.

    This survey is open to all businesses, regardless of Chamber membership status, with its primary objective being to pinpoint and prioritize the challenges faced by the Windsor-Essex business community.

    "It will play a pivotal role in shaping future policy resolutions, influencing budget submissions, and providing essential insights for our ongoing collaboration with elected officials and government entities," said Chamber CEO Rakesh Naidu.

    "Your participation will directly impact our ability to advocate effectively on behalf of our business community."

    As an incentive, all survey respondents will receive two complimentary tickets to one of the Chamber's After Business Networking events, redeemable until the end of June 2024.

    The Chamber will further reward five random respondents with a $100 gift certificate to a local restaurant.

    A link to the Business Confidence Survery is available online.

