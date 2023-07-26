Windsor-Essex blanketed by southern Ontario heat warning

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and all of southern Ontario stretching up to Toronto.

Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday with temperatures today expected to reach 30 C.

Thursday will be slightly cooler but still very humid with humidex values in the upper 30s.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Watch for the effects of heat illness including, swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

HERE'S A LOOK AT THE REST OF THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low 21.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: Sunny. High 27.

Monday: Sunny. High 27.