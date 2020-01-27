WINDSOR -- The news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death resonates globally and has touched the lives of many, including those in the Windsor-Essex basketball community.

Windsor Express CEO Dartis Willis says his players heard about what happened to Lakers' great Kobe Bryant during Sunday afternoon's game in Sudbury.

“There's not a person in my organization that is not impacted to some level,” says Willis.

Willis added that Bryant was a hero to everybody in many ways.

He says the NBL of Canada and his team will be holding tributes when they hit the court this week.

“Know that we're going to do something and it's out of the love that he brought to the game and what he gave to the players that are directly playing for me,” says Willis.

Larry Polsky and his brother Ron have been Detroit Pistons' season ticket holders for over 30 years and enjoyed watching Kobe.

“He could shoot. He could rebound. He could play defence,” says Polsky. “Whenever he played the Pistons we were always there because he was an exciting player to watch.”

They say Bryant was also a down to earth person.

“Some guys would be sarcastic, but he was very friendly to everybody,” says Ron Polsky. “Some of the fans that were sitting courtside he would always talk to them. Just a great guy.”

Kobe was drafted 13th overall in 1996 by the Charlotte Hornets, but played his entire 20-season career with the L.A. Lakers.

Mike Brkovich got to see him play live.

“Quite a few times,” says Brkovich. “I remember the great series the Pistons beat the Lakers in 2004 and like so many of the NBA athletes Kobe was one of the few, when you watched him play he was worth the price of admission.”

Brkovich won a national championship at Michigan State with Lakers great Magic Johnson. He recalls during a reunion Magic raving about Kobe's discipline and work ethic.

“He also spoke on how much Kobe contributed to the community in Los Angeles,” says Brkovich. “The homeless issue there. He and his wife contributed to building shelters. She also spoke about Kobe's passion for women's basketball, starting his own camp.”

Bryant coached his 13-year-old daughter Gianna who also perished in the crash.