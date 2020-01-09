WINDSOR -- A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as heavy rain, strong winds and a risk of freezing are in the forecast.

Environment Canada says light rain or drizzle is expected to develop overnight and continue Friday before becoming heavier Friday night. Rain, at times heavy, will continue Saturday into Sunday morning.

Total rainfall could reach 50 millimetres, with most of the rain falling on Saturday.

Strong southwest winds are also expected Sunday morning, especially along the Lake Erie shoreline.

There is also the risk of freezing rain Saturday evening and overnight for areas away from Lake Erie.

There remains considerable uncertainty with exact rainfall amounts along with the location of freezing rain. Warnings will be issued as the event draws nearer.

Travel is expected to be impacted throughout Southern Ontario Saturday into Sunday.