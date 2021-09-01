WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 439 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 18,230 confirmed cases of the virus, including 17,282 people who have recovered.

There are 16 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in area hospitals. Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 11 patients with the virus in hospital, including nine who are unvaccinated. There are four patients in the ICU, three are unvaccinated.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are community acquired

4 cases are outbreak related

36 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

14 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak

3 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: