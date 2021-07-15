WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

One case is a close contact of a confirmed case and two cases are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,846 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,391 people who have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 436 people.

WECHU says three people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital. There are only 19 active COVID cases in the region.

5 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

14 non-VOC cases are active.

There are no outbreaks in the region.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: