Windsor-Essex adds 29 new COVID-19 cases, active cases decrease
Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021 9:33AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 29, 2021 9:51AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 454 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,656 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,921 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 281 cases are currently active - 179 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 102 non-VOC are active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 5 cases are community acquired
- 11 cases are still under investigation.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX:
- 14 workplaces
- 2 long-term care or retirement homes
- 2 community outbreak
- 5 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 315,043 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 23,181 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 291,862 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 3,744 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
- A total of 610,649 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 83.0% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 76.9% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated