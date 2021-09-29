WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 454 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,656 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,921 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 281 cases are currently active - 179 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 102 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 13 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 5 cases are community acquired
  • 11 cases are still under investigation.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX:

  • 14 workplaces
  • 2 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 2 community outbreak
  • 5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 315,043 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 23,181 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 291,862 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 3,744 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
  • A total of 610,649 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 83.0% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 76.9% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated