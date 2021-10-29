Windsor-Essex adds 19 new COVID-19 cases, outbreaks decrease
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,490 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,852 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 2 workplaces
- 0 long-term care or retirement homes
- 5 community outbreaks
- 2 school outbreaks