Windsor-Essex adds 13 new COVID-19 cases: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since Friday.
Of the new cases, four were reported on Saturday, six on Sunday and three on Monday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,869 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,410 people who have recovered.
There have been 1,995 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:
- Five cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- One case is community acquired
- Seven cases are still under investigation
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 435 people.
WECHU says two people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital. There are currently 24 active COVID cases in the region, four are variants of concern (VOC) and 20 non-VOC cases.
There are currently no outbreaks in the region.
Windsor-Essex residents vaccinated:
- 285,766 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 41,685 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 244,681 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 530,447 doses have been administered to WEC residents