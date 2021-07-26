WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since Friday.

Of the new cases, four were reported on Saturday, six on Sunday and three on Monday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,869 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,410 people who have recovered.

There have been 1,995 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

Five cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

One case is community acquired

Seven cases are still under investigation

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 435 people.

WECHU says two people who have tested positive for the virus are in hospital. There are currently 24 active COVID cases in the region, four are variants of concern (VOC) and 20 non-VOC cases.

There are currently no outbreaks in the region.

Windsor-Essex residents vaccinated: