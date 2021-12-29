Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to the classroom

Windsor, Ont. -

With the province expected to decide this week whether to reopen schools in January, the local acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to in-class learning.

While the Windsor Essex County Health Unit is waiting provincial instruction on back to school plans, acting MOH Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says keeping schools open should be a priority.

“On a personal level, I think that we should do everything we can to keep schools open for instruction,” he said. “I think that’s a really important public health priority.”

CTV News has learned Premier Doug Ford is expected to meet with his cabinet Thursday to discuss whether or not a return to the classroom should be delayed.

“We have used containment approaches in schools to try to break the chain of transmission, but my preference would be to keep schools open except under the most extreme circumstances,” Dr. Nesathurai said.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise both provincially and locally, Dr. Nesathuri said that may not be the best indicator for approaching back to school.

“The fact that we’re having increased case counts in itself, does not necessarily mean that the best approach is to pause in-person learning in schools,” he said. “It could be one of the options but not necessarily the only or even the preferred option from my vantage point.”

Dr. Nesathuri said it is still a good idea for parents to prepare for the possibility of a delay to in-person learning, but nothing is certain until announced by the province.

Should students return to the classroom as scheduled, many were provided rapid antigen tests to take home and use before returning to school.

“I think the province has given the recommendation that people use the rapid tests on a prescribed time interval,” Dr. Nesathuri said. “It’s a voluntary program. If parents elect to use the rapid test that is an appropriate step based on the provincial guidance.”

A key piece of advice Dr. Nesathuri is giving to parents when kids do go back — do not send your kids to school if they are sick.

“That’s probably the one thing they can do to help manage the pandemic is if the kids are sick do not send them to school,” he said. “Because what we want to do is try to prevent the number of introductions or potential introductions of COVID into the school community and the school population.”