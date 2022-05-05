Windsor-Essex acting medical health officer joins letter to province asking for indoor mask mandate

The acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex has joined two other public health units in an appeal to the Ontario government for a temporary provincial masking mandate.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai and medical health officers from Peterborough and Niagara have written a letter to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

Nesathurai said the local health units are sharing their concerns due to the continued high COVID-19 activity.

He said wearing a mask indoors remains a key strategy to reduce the transmission of the virus.

The other signatories to the letter include:

Dr. Thomas Piggott from Peterborough Public Health

M. Mustafa Hirji, medical officer of health and commissioner (acting), Niagara Region Public Health & Emergency Services.

“COVID-19 risk continues, and masking remains a key strategy to protect yourself and others,” said Piggott. “I strongly recommend continuing to wear your mask, and with colleagues am asking the Chief Medical Officer of Health to consider broadening the temporary mask requirement to protect our communities.”

Nesathurai said they have shared this perspective with Dr. Moore in the past, but this is one additional step. He wants a provincial mandate, not a regional approach.

The Ontario government dropped mask requirements for most indoor area on March 21. The mask mandate for high-risk settings will remain in effect until June 11.

More details coming.