The City of Windsor is no longer going to have a sports tourism officer.

Mayor Drew Dilkens tells CTV Windsor the position no longer warrants a full-time person.

Instead, Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island will take over the responsibilities.

The decision means the city will not renew the contract for Samantha Magalas. She has been the city’s sports tourism officer since 2016 when the position was created.

Magalas was hired on a three-year, $300,000 contract and helped attract the FINA World Swimming Championships, the Memorial Cup and the upcoming Police and Fire Games.

Magalas will now work for the city’s parks and recreation department, starting next week.

“After three years, we don't feel there is enough work for a full time person just to focus on sport tourism,” says Dilkens. “We get to keep Sam Magalas in parks and rec, so it's a win for the city any way you look at it."

Dilkens believes the function of sports tourism is still important to make Windsor more attractive, while helping the local economy grow and he is confident it can be done by TWEPI.