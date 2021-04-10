WINDSOR, ONT. -- It seems that even the most discerning palate can be satisfied with the variety of food offered in our region, but which specific food in your opinion best represents Windsor?

Windsor Eats wants to know with an online vote of Windsor’s most iconic foods.

On its website, Windsor Eats asked, could it be warm cinnamon donuts at Colasanti’s? Perhaps a packzi from Blak’s Bakery, or maybe a bottle of Canadian Club Classic.

Organizers are interested in what iconic dishes anyone living in the region, or visiting must try to get a real taste of the city’s history and culture.

The voting takes place until April 30.