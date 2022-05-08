Windsor drivers feel pain at the pump as prices inch higher

The pain at the pump continued Sunday as gas prices inched closer to the $2 mark.

Some gas stations in Windsor, Ont. boasted prices as high as $1.98 per litre. On the lower end, some stations were selling fuel for $1.93 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel prices dropped by a few cents, but were still over $2.93 per litre.

These prices mark a record high for the region as prices have steadily climbed over recent months — since the end of April, prices have increased by 20 cents.