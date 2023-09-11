Windsor driver facing impaired and stunt driving charges

A 25-year-old Windsor driver is facing stunt driving and impaired charges after getting pulled over in Lakeshore.

On Saturday at 1:44 a.m., a member of the Lakeshore OPP detachment on general patrol on County Road 22, performed a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling at more than 70 km/h above the posted 80km/h speed limit.

Police say investigation revealed the driver had previously consumed alcohol. An Approved Screening Device (ASD) was utilized. The driver was arrested and transported to the Lakeshore OPP detachment where further tests were administered.

As a result,a Windsor resident, has been charged under the Criminal Code, Highway Traffic Act with:

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) S.320.14(1)(b) CC

Drive Motor Vehicle - Perform stunt - Excessive speed S.172(1) HTA

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor to speak to the charges at a later date.

Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.