Windsor driver charged after crash between passenger vehicle and tractor trailer

Essex County OPP say a Windsor driver has been charged after a collision between a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer last summer.

On June 28, 2022, at 7:56 p.m., members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment, Essex-Windsor EMS and Lakeshore Fire Rescue, were called to Manning Road,between Talbot Road and County Road 46, for the two-vehicle collision.

The driver and passenger of the passenger vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Members of Lakeshore OPP with the assistance of West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team have completed their investigation.

As a result, the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 19-year-old Windsor resident, has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date.