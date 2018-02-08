

CTV Windsor





A 20-year-old Windsor man has been charged after police say he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed on Highway 401.

Chatham-Kent OPP responded to the crash on Highway 401 near Scane Road on Feb. 7 around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the driver of the westbound vehicle fell asleep and entered the centre median.

No injuries were reported.

As a result, Singh Manavdeep, 20, of Windsor, has been charged with careless driving.

Police warn before you drive, make sure you are comfortable with your physical, mental and emotional state, your vehicle and the conditions in which you will be driving. If you have doubts about any of them, don't drive.