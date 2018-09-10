

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has been charged in what police describe as a case of road rage.

Chatham-Kent OPP say they responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 401 near Communication Road around 2 p.m. last Thursday.

The complainant told police another vehicle began tailgating him westbound on the 401, then passed the vehicle and slammed on their brakes.

Police also say they were told the suspect vehicle sped up and began passing several tractor trailers on the right paved shoulder of the highway.

As a result of the investigation, the 25-year-old driver, Saif Habeeb of Windsor has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in court on Oct. 26 to answer to the charges.