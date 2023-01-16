Windsor driver caught going 181 km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent: OPP

OPP cruiser conducting radar in Caledon. (OPP/Twitter) OPP cruiser conducting radar in Caledon. (OPP/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver