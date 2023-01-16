Windsor driver caught going 181 km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent: OPP

A 22-year-old Windsor driver will be without a licence for the next month after getting caught going 181 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

An officer with the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped the passenger vehicle travelling on the 401 in a posted 100 Km/h zone on Jan. 10, at 10:02 a.m.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, was charged with the following:

Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - Excessive speed contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates

Anyone charged with Drive motor vehicle - Perform Stunt receives a 14-day impoundment of the involved motor vehicle and a 30-day driver's licence suspension as per statute.

